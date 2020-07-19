Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Takes Accused For Evidence Collection

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, 18 July, took the main accused in the gold smuggling case in Kerala to capital Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection.

On Saturday morning, NIA first raided key accused Swapna Suresh's house in Thiruvananthapuram and later in the afternoon, investigation officials took one of the other accused – Sandeep Nair, to an apartment that the accused had rented out in a building called 'Heathers' near the Kerala Secretariat.