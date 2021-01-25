Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Ex-Principal Secy Sivasankar Gets Bail
According to reports, Sivasankar also got default bail earlier on Monday in the case filed by Customs.
The Kerala High Court on Monday, 25 January, granted bail to M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the Kerala chief minister's office (CMO), in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the gold smuggling case.
Sivasankar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 28 October. He was taken into custody by the ED in connection with the case, after the Kerala High Court had denied him anticipatory bail in cases registered by the ED and the Customs Department.
