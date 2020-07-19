Kerala Gold Smuggling: MHA Issues Lookout Notice for Person in UAE

Meanwhile, the Customs Department, which seized the gold from the International Airport in Thiruvananthapuram, recorded the arrest of three more persons in the case.

According to TOI, Malappuram native Abdu PT and Kozhikode natives Jifsal CV and Muhammed Abdu Shameem are allegedly the middlemen who find financiers for the smuggled gold.

The arrested men are reportedly linked to the racket through Rameez and Mohammad Anwar, who were earlier arrested in the case. While Rameez is accused of being a distributor in the racket, Anwar is allegedly one of the investors in the smuggled gold.

With the arrest of three more persons on Saturday, a total of 14 persons have so far been nabbed in the case, including three key accused: PS Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. All three accused are in NIA custody.

