Kerala Never Sent Utilisation Certificates for Flood Funds: Report
The Kerala government has failed to provide utilisation certificates for at least half of the over Rs 3,000 crore given to it a year ago as a relief for the 2018 floods that claimed around 488 lives and caused major devastation, officials said on Thursday, 23 January.
The state government has sought Rs 2,000 crore more from the Centre for flood damages in 2019, despite its inability to show spending in reconstruction works after the 2018 deluge, they said.
From April to December last year, the Kerala government spent some more funds, which could be about half of the sanctioned amount of Rs 3,048.39 crore, the official said.
‘Will Release More Funds After Receiving Utilisation Certificates’
After 2018, Kerala had sought Rs 4,700 crore as compensation from the central government for the damage caused by the floods, which was termed as the worst in a century.
At least 488 people died in Kerala due to monsoon rains and floods, which hit 14 districts of the state, in 2018.
"The central government will be able to release more funds only after receiving the utilisation certificates for the funds already given to Kerala," another official said.
