Woman Donates Food to Police Officials on COVID Duty in Kerala
Social media circulated her image while appreciating her gesture and her stand against wanting to gain publicity.
An elderly woman who lives in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has been distributing food packets to police personnel on COVID duty, The New Indian Express reported.
The 89-year-old was spotted by the paper's photographer while she was happily sharing food packets. The journalist saw her at the MLS junction in the city when he photographed her.
The woman though was firm that she did not want to reveal her identity. When the journalist asked her personal details, she said, “Why? Do you wish to marry me?”
One of her neighbours said that she radiates love and positivity. “It is not the first time that we see valyammachi venturing out to help needy people,” a neighbour said.
Her son-in-law said, “She has a large heart and she respects all who do selfless service. She used to identify the needy and the deserving while going around the city and they would be rewarded instantly with gifts.” A police officer said they did not stop her as she looked very old and was alone in the car, so when she turned around and handed over food packets to them they were surprised. “She said that the food was corona-free and that broke the ice,” the officer said.
Once her image was printed, social media circulated it appreciating her gesture and her stand against wanting to gain any publicity.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.