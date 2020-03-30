32 New COVID-19 Cases Takes Tally to 234 in Kerala
32 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, 30 March, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his daily press briefing, taking the state’s total to 234.
While 17 of the cases have a history of foreign travel,15 others have contracted the infection from other positive patients. 17 people are from Kasargode, 11 from Kannur, two from Wayanad and two from Idukki.
As of 30 March, 1,57,253 people are under observation, of which 1,56,660 are in home quarantine and the other 623 persons are admitted in various hospitals across the state. Over 126 people suspected of having coronavirus were admitted to hospitals today alone.
‘No Community Spread’
Vijayan dismissed rumours saying the state is in the third stage ie, community spread, especially in Kasargod where 90 cases have been recorded. “There is no community spread in Kasaragod but the patients who tested positive earlier had come in contact with a number of others who were put under observation. It is some of those people who are now testing positive,” he said.
6,991 samples have been sent for testing, out of which 6,031 have come back negative.
Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology is now waiting for approval as a testing centre. The centre can do up to 3,000 tests per day.
5,178 Camps for Migrant Labourers
There are 5,178 camps for migrant labourers and food, accommodation and health of the workers are being taken care of by the state government.
Local Panchayat and police officials have been asked to tell workers that they cannot return home at the time and the government will attend to their needs.
“When they lost their jobs, they, like others, were forced to spend all their time in these accommodations and they needed proper facilities for that. That’s what the government tried to arrange for them. Along with that, food and medicine were also arranged. It would be the kind of food they are used to: aata, potato, dal and so on,” he said.
The government is also trying to limit the number of people in every camp and working to provide them a television and other facilities so they can be connected with the outside world.
He said a few people who wanted to portray Kerala’s image in a bad light put images of large gatherings of labourers protesting. The police is investigating the matter.
“That’s what even the Prime Minister has said: Stay wherever you are now. It is not something decided by the state government. But one that’s followed across the nation on the basis of what the central government said. But it seemed like a gathering feigning ignorance. It appears to be a conspiracy,” the CM said.
Like in the time of floods, the state has opened a war room in its administrative headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Except a few senior officers, all others are to coordinate, remotely, from their locations.
Free Ration 1 April Onwards
In Kerala, distribution of free ration through 14,250 retail outlets will commence on 1 April and be completed by 20 April, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Thilothaman said.
Distribution of grains for Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Household card holders will take place till noon, and for others thereafter. At a time, only five people will be allowed inside an outlet so as to maintain social distance. Dealers have been advised to introduce a token system to avoid large gatherings.
Thilothaman suggested that volunteers, ward members and youngsters can help deliver grains to the elderly, bedridden and differently abled.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)