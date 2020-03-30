32 New COVID-19 Cases Takes Tally to 234 in Kerala

There are 5,178 camps for migrant labourers and food, accommodation and health of the workers are being taken care of by the state government.

Local Panchayat and police officials have been asked to tell workers that they cannot return home at the time and the government will attend to their needs.

“When they lost their jobs, they, like others, were forced to spend all their time in these accommodations and they needed proper facilities for that. That’s what the government tried to arrange for them. Along with that, food and medicine were also arranged. It would be the kind of food they are used to: aata, potato, dal and so on,” he said.

The government is also trying to limit the number of people in every camp and working to provide them a television and other facilities so they can be connected with the outside world.