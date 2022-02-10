Actions Such as Stopping 'MediaOne' Telecast Impact Press Freedom: Kerala CM
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved verdict on the appeal by MediaOne.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, 9 February, lent support to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, the telecast of which has been stopped after the Kerala High Court upheld the Centre’s decision to not renew its broadcast license.
Addressing the press, Vijayan, according to news agency PTI, decried such actions as those which impinge on press freedom.
Further, he pointed out that the telecast of the channel was stopped by the Information and Broadcast (I&B) ministry without intimation to the channel or the people, on how it posed a risk to national security.
MEANWHILE
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved verdict on the appeal by MediaOne against the decision of a single-judge who had upheld the Central government’s order.
Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd, the parent company of Malayalam news channel Media One, had on Wednesday, filed an appeal to the Kerala High Court's Division Bench against its order on Tuesday.
BACKGROUND
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday had dismissed a petition filed by MediaOne, challenging the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's order barring its telecast after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not give security clearance for renewal of its licence.
Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the channel, had argued that under the relevant guidelines required to revoke the licence that had previously been granted to the channel, security clearance is mandated merely on the initial stage of grant of permission, and not at the renewal stage.
Further, he pointed out that the refusal to renew the license will be the death knell for the company and its 350 employees will be rendered unemployed.
(With inputs from PTI and Bar and Bench.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.