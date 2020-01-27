Kerala CM Seeks Compensation From Nepal for Death of 8 Tourists

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, 26 January, requested Centre to persuade the Nepal government to compensate the families of eight Keralites who died in a resort in Nepal, on 21 January.

The cause of death is suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning from a gas heater used inside the hotel room.

Vijayan wrote on Facebook that, in a letter to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, he has pointed out: “Prima facie, it is clear that there has been negligence on the part of the service providers and there appears to be a failure of regulatory mechanisms which ought to have been in place.”