The Kerala vocational higher secondary examinations resumed on Tuesday, 26 May, with 3,79,519 students at 2,032 centres. Although schools are back in operation, this was a return to schools which no student in Kerala would have ever imagined, compared to their last day at school in March.There were no high-fives or hugs, after the return following a 2-month break due the nationwide lockdown. Social distancing, thermal screening, hand sanitisers, only 20 students in a hall, and strict instructions against students huddling together.At the entrance of the school were teachers in masks, checking if every student had a mask and asked all not to rush or run, instead wait in queue to reach their classroom.According to an Indian Express report, about 5,000 thermal screening devices were purchased for conducting the examinations according to health regulations and all centres were disinfected by fire and rescue teams. After the first session, the halls, benches and desks were disinfected again for the afternoon.Public transport services still not available in many districts, schools arranged conveyance for students using PTA funds. In many cases, officials said, parents dropped their children at the centresKochi's Edappally Government Higher Secondary School in Kochi, the PTA sent details of seating arrangements directly to students through WhatsApp to avoid crowding.With a more than two month break, at most schools, teachers had formed WhatsApp groups and communication was constantly passed to the students on how they should behave once at the school."Practically every day for the past one week I was interacting with my students that I am in charge, through WhatsApp. So by today everyone knew how to behave. We also have instructed all to bring their own drinking water and adequate stock of pens and pencils. For those who fail to bring their own water bottle, will be given in disposable cups," said a teacher in Palakkad.(With inputs from IANS)