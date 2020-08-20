Difficult to Hand Over Airport to Adani: Kerala CM Writes to PM
“I request your good self to intervene at this stage so that the decision taken now is reconsidered,” Vijayan said.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged him to reconsider the decision to hand over the state’s Thiruvananthapuram airport to the Adani group, saying it would be ‘difficult’ to co-operate with the decision, reported PTI.
On 19 August, the central government approved a proposal to lease airports in Jaipur Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram to public-private partnerships. As per the proposal, the management of the Kerala airport will be handed over to Adani.
Adani also won the rights to run five other airports – in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Guwahati – at a competitive bidding process in February 2019.
What the Letter Said
"In view of the unilateral decision taken by the Government of India without giving credence to the cogent arguments put forward by the state government, it will be difficult for us to offer cooperation to the implementation of the decision, which is against the wishes of the people of the state," the letter said.
“I request your good self to intervene at this stage so that the decision taken now is reconsidered,” it further read.
Vijayan pointed out that the central government has been "ignoring the repeated requests" of the state government to entrust the management of the airport with the special purpose vehicle (SPV), under which the major stakeholder is the state government.
The chief minister said the Civil Aviation Ministry had given an assurance in 2003 that when the induction of a private player was to be considered, the Centre would factor in the state government's contribution to the development of the airport that is being spoken about.
Bringing up the contribution of the Kerala government, Vijayan said the government had earlier transferred 23.57 acres to the Airports Authority of India free of cost for construction of the international terminal, “subject to the condition that the value of the land would be reflected as Government of Kerala’s share capital in an SPV which would be set up.”
"We had requested delinking the Trivandrum Intrenational Airport from the proposal to operate in PPP mode or allow the SPV of the State government to have the right to first refusal in order to match the quote of the highest bidder. None of these have been considered," the letter further said.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.