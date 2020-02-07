Kerala Budget Cover Depicts Mahatma Gandhi’s Assassination
The Left-ruled Kerala government on Friday, 7 February, triggered a row by depicting Mahatma Gandhi's assassination on the cover of the budget document presented by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac who attacked the BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.
Isaac said the cover was a "message" to the Centre.
The finance minister, in his over two-hour-long budget speech was vocal in criticising the centre and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Isaac, who quoted various poets and writers including Rabindranath Tagore, said the amended Act was posing threat to the basic credentials of the Constitution and the country was witnessing the biggest protests ever in post-Independence era.
Unanimous Resolution Passed by the State Assembly Against CAA.
Coming down heavily on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Isaac said a "communalised" government machinery, leaders who talk only about "disgust and hatred" and their party workers who consider violence as their duty was the current reality in the country.
Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala (Congress) felt the picture could have been avoided.
Last week, BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde had stoked a controversy terming the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi as an "adjustment" with the British, remarks that drew flak and prompted the saffron party to ask him to tender a public apology.
Hegde later told his party leadership that he made no mention of Mahatma Gandhi in his speech and the controverial remarks attributed to him were "incorrect." Last year, when the state witnessed widespread violence after the Left government decided to implement the 28 September 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala, the state government had organised various programmes to highlight the state's renaissance history.
The cover page of the 2019-20 state budget had depicted a picture of Ayyankali, a social reformer and Panchami, who was the first Dalit child to go to school in erstwhile Travancore.
In 1914, Ayyankali had taken the lead in admitting Panchami to a school, resulting in a massive agitation by upper caste Hindus.
