Kerala Tops Niti Aayog’s SDG Index, Bihar Worst Performer

Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said southern states have done well in health.

“West Bengal (rank 14) has also done well in Niti Aayog's SDG Index 2019, but given the education level (in the state), West Bengal should be in top 3 performing states," he added. The Niti Aayog vice-chairman also said Modi government will not leave any stone unturned to make sure India achieves SDG Agenda 2030.

According to the report, India's composite score improved from 57 in 2018 to 60 in 2019 with major success in water and sanitation, industry and innovation. However, nutrition and gender continue to be problem areas for India, requiring a more focussed approach from the government.

The report said while three out of five states in the top spots perform equal to or better than the country average on 12 goals, the other two states do the same on 11 goals. This is better than 2018 when only three states – Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu- were placed in the category of Front Runners (with a score in the range 65-99, including both).

"In 2019, five more states joined this league – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Sikkim and Goa, taking the total tally to eight," the report noted.