Kerala Actor Assault Case: Dileep Files Petition Seeking Discharge

Actor Dileep, accused in the case of assault of a popular Kerala actor, submitted a petition in court on Friday seeking to be discharged from the case.

He has been accused of being the mastermind in the case of alleged kidnapping and molestation of an actor in 2017.

On 20 December, he, along with his lawyers and a technical expert, examined visual evidence of the alleged act, that was allegedly recorded by the other accused persons in the case, at a trial courtroom in Kochi. He had accessed the visuals thrice and claimed they were not authentic. Five other accused and their advocates too had examined the visuals separately.

Following the commencement of the preliminary hearing of the defence earlier this month, six accused had approached the trial court with demand that they should also be given an opportunity to examine the visuals. The trial court then allocated Thursday as the day for it.

Dileep has claimed that the visuals have been edited, reported Media One.