Kejriwal to Address ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Meerut on 28 February

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ in Meerut on 28 February amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three contentious farm laws, reported Hindustan Times.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh tweeted on Monday that a workers’ meeting of the party will take place in Meerut on 28 February. He also said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address farmers through a kisan mahapanchayat.

“Voices will be raised for farmers from Meerut, which is the land on which the revolution of 1857 took place,” Singh tweeted in Hindi, with the hashtag ‘kala kanoon vapas lo’ (repeal the black laws), reported Hindustan Times.