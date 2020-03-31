Over 1,500 Evacuated From Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 1,107 people, who attended religious congregation in Nizamudddin West, have been quarantined.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 1,548 people have been evacuated from Nizamudddin markaz (centre) in New Delhi of which 441 were hospitalised after they showed coronavirus symptoms.

In a digital press conference, the chief minister said 1,107 people, who attended religious congregation in Nizamudddin West, have been quarantined.

He said that out of 97 cases of coronavirus in the city, 24 were those who took part in the congregation earlier this month.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press briefing on the status of coronavirus in the capital.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Kejriwal slammed the organisers of the religious gathering saying it was "highly irresponsible" on their part to hold such an event at a time when thousands have died in other countries due to the pandemic.

He said that his government has already written to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal recommending the registration of an FIR against the organisers.

Kejriwal further said any lapse in performance of the officers related to the Nizamuddin case will not be tolerated and strict action will be initiated. He also stressed that there was no community transmission of coronavirus yet in Delhi and the situation was under control.

Delhi government workers serve food to homeless people and daily wagers near Nigam Bodh ghat in New Delhi
Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist

Out of 97 cases, he said 86 were stable while one was on ventilator and two were being given oxygen.

He said the Delhi government will start distributing food from around 3,775 schools and night shelters to around 10-12 lakh people from Wednesday.

“Although such large number of people are unlikely to turn up for food but more distribution points will help in maintaining social distance,” Kejriwal said.

“The industrialists trying to help should donate protective gears for medical staff, testing kits and ventilators which are much needed now,” the Delhi chief minister said.

