‘Kejriwal on the Rise, BJP To Destabilise’: Reactions to CBI Raid on Sisodia

News of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raiding the residence of AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday, 19 August, was met with a diverse range of reactions from across the political spectrum.

While AAP leaders noted that the raid came just a day after Sisodia appeared on the front page of The New York Times for his role in transforming government schools in Delhi, the Congress gave out mixed signals about the development.