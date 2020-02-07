Kathua Gang Rape, Murder: SC Stays JJB Proceedings Against ‘Minor’

The Supreme Court Friday, 7 February, stayed the proceedings before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) against a 'minor' allegedly involved in the sensational gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ajay Rastogi and V Ramasubramanian stayed the proceedings after Jammu and Kashmir administration claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had erroneously affirmed the order of a trial court holding him as juvenile at the time of the offence in 2018.

"Having heard senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing on behalf of the petitioners and after perusing the averments made in the application for stay, we direct that the further proceedings pending before the Juvenile Justice Board at Kathua, titled as...shall remain stayed," the bench said, listing the matter for further hearing on 16 March.