Kathak Act in Lucknow Allegedly Cut Short Due to Playing ‘Qawwali’

While speaking to CNN News18, Chaturvedi said that she was invited by the cultural department of the government and while she was performing, the music stopped midway during a sequence about Vrindavan. "I looked back at my console to see if its a technical glitch, but realised the music was stopped deliberately," she told the news channel.

Further, she also said that she heard officials coming from the side, and saying, "Yahan Qawwali nahi chal sakti” (You can't play Qawwali here).