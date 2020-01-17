Kathak Act in Lucknow Allegedly Cut Short Due to Playing ‘Qawwali’
Kathak dancer Manjai Chaturvedi, on Thursday, 16 January evening, was allegedly forced to stop her performance midway at an event organised by the Uttar Pradesh government's cultural department.
While speaking to CNN News18, Chaturvedi said that she was invited by the cultural department of the government and while she was performing, the music stopped midway during a sequence about Vrindavan. "I looked back at my console to see if its a technical glitch, but realised the music was stopped deliberately," she told the news channel.
Further, she also said that she heard officials coming from the side, and saying, "Yahan Qawwali nahi chal sakti” (You can't play Qawwali here).
In a Facebook post, Chaturvedi also said, "this is the show that will be etched in my memory forever. Will share those details later."
A government spokesperson was quoted by NDTV as denying the allegations, and said that the act had to be completed in time for dinner to be served.
"The performance was cut short due to organisational compulsions and not due to any religious or linguistic bias," the spokesperson was quoted by NDTV as saying.
In another Facebook post, Chaturvedi said that Lucknow media did not see anything. She had later posted on 17 January, saying that the programme with a Qawwali will be part of the UP Diwas on 27 January.
(With inputs from CNN News18 and NDTV)
