Kashmiri Man Wrongfully Held in Iraq for ‘Terrorism, Conspiracy’

The letter from the Indian embassy also reportedly states that “the matter has been checked and examined by the concerned originator of the Interpol Red Corner Notice in India (ie National Investigation Agency in present case)”.

Dar and his wife were part of a group of 70 on a pilgrimage across four countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria and Iraq. They had left India on 3 December and Dar was arrested on his arrival in Iraq from Syria.

According to their tour guide, Wali Waheed, also from Kashmir, Iraq was the last leg of the pilgrimage and they had tried to reason with authorities, but to no avail, who reportedly said he would only be released after “clearance from Interpol”.

His family members believe that it was the use of ‘Sopori’ as Dar’s mother’s last name, that may have triggered the suspicions of authorities. According to a report, his son has been quoted as saying that Dar was illiterate and that this “was the first foreign trip of his lifetime”.

While his wife, along with the rest of the pilgrims have returned to India, Dar is still in Iraq’s custody. The family is attempting to secure his release by getting the Ministry of External Affairs involved and appealing to the government of Iraq.

(With inputs from Scroll.in and Masrat Zahra in Srinagar)