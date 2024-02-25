Climate Change, Modernity, Replicas: What's Threatening Kashmir's Kangri Pot

“We used to gather materials from the wild, but due to the shrub shortage, we now have to buy willow, which is expensive," says Ghulam Nabi.

The Parrotiopsis shrub, the primary twig, has become shorter, and the seed must pass through hangul (Kashmir stag) and black bear digestive systems.

Intesar Suhail, Wildlife Warden of North Kashmir, said, “The acid in hangul's stomach dissolves the seed's outer coat, facilitating germination. The decrease in the population of hangul has impacted seed regeneration. Nowadays, Pohu Hatab (Parrotiopsis) growers repopulate through budding. Availability has also decreased due to increasing use in shovel, axe, and spade handles.”

"However, it has been observed that, as it is not used for kangri or other crafts, this shrub is seen growing again in many areas," he added.