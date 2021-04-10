Kashmir: 7 Militants, Army Man Killed in Three Separate Incidents

At least seven militants and an Army jawan were were killed in South Kashmir on Saturday, 10 April in three different incidents including two gunfights and a shootout.

At least three army men were also injured in one of the gunfights.

The first gunfight in Shopian district started late Thursday evening and ended Saturday morning with the killing of five militants. The army men were injured in the gunfight wherein the militants were holed up in a mosque.