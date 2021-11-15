Kasganj Custodial Death: Minor Girl 'Rescued 3 Days Ago', Says UP Police
"The girl was rescued three days ago and was produced in court today," Kasganj SP told The Quint.
Days after a 21-year-old Muslim man died in police custody in Kasganj, after having been accused by the police of "running away" with a minor, the missing teenage girl is said to have been found already.
Speaking to The Quint, Kasganj SP Rohan Pramod Botre said:
"The girl was rescued three days ago and was produced in court today. She could not be produced in front of magistrate at that time because of court holidays."
Background
Speaking about the youth’s death in custody, the SP had earlier claimed:
"Altaf, son of Chand Mian, was brought on the charge of running away with a girl. When the police were interrogating him, he asked the policeman to go to the bathroom. The police officer sent him to the bathroom inside the lock-up, and after a while, when he did not come out, a worker went to check. He had tightened the hood of his jacket around his throat, by tying it to a pipe."
Altaf’s mother, however, has alleged that her son, who had been apprehended on the charge of abducting a girl, was murdered.
A First Information Report (FIR) of murder was registered against unidentified police officers at Kasganj Kotwali on Saturday, 13 November.
