Karti Chidamabaram Says Priyanka Gandhi Should Contest in TN

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s win will send a strong message that the Indian National Congress (INC) has a stronghold in Tamil Nadu, said Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Friday, 5 March. Chidambaram filed an application before the party's state election committee, requesting that she be named as a candidate for the by-polls to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

“I have not done anything dramatic or out-of-the-box in a very long time. This will definitely enthuse the cadre. I also really want her to come into the Parliament and it will be a good sign for women and young people. She is very articulate and outspoken. It will be good,” he told The Quint.