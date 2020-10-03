Pak Opens Its Side of Kartarpur Corridor; India Yet to Decide

After Pakistan decided to open its side of the Kartarpur Corridor, India says it will take a call on opening its side of the corridor after assessing the COVID-19 situation and following necessary protocol.

The corridor allows Indian pilgrims VISA-free access to the Durbar Sahib Gurdwara, on Pakistan’s side of the corridor, which is 4.7-kilometre-long away from the Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India.