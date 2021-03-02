Karnataka’s Agri Min Gets Inoculated at Home, Invites Criticism

Karnataka’s agriculture minister BC Patil invited controversy on Tuesday, 2 March after he was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at his residence in Hirekerur, which is 336 km from Bengaluru.

Visuals of Patil being inoculated went viral on social media and flooded news on television, as they highlighted the misuse of power by the minister. The agriculture minister’s wife was also administered the vaccine at home.

Speaking to a local Kannada news channel, he said, “There were many people in the house and I would have to wait for around half an hour at the hospital is the reason why I took it at home.”

Following this, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was asked about the administration of vaccine at private properties, to which he replied, “This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the state government,”