Karnataka’s Agri Min Gets Inoculated at Home, Invites Criticism
“This is not allowed in the protocol,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
Karnataka’s agriculture minister BC Patil invited controversy on Tuesday, 2 March after he was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at his residence in Hirekerur, which is 336 km from Bengaluru.
Visuals of Patil being inoculated went viral on social media and flooded news on television, as they highlighted the misuse of power by the minister. The agriculture minister’s wife was also administered the vaccine at home.
Speaking to a local Kannada news channel, he said, “There were many people in the house and I would have to wait for around half an hour at the hospital is the reason why I took it at home.”
Following this, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was asked about the administration of vaccine at private properties, to which he replied, “This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the state government,”
However, Patil claimed that there were certain privileges and his decision to take the vaccine at home cannot be considered wrong, adding that he had himself called health officials to his residence for the vaccine, Hindustan Times reported.
The incident has given the Opposition parties ammunition to criticise the BS Yediyurappa-led government in the state.
“In this government, anyone can do anything they please,” leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy said.
The Congress said that instead of serving the people, Patil was getting people to serve him.
Karnataka’s health minster Dr K Sudhakar said that there was no provision for people to take the vaccine at home. He told reporters that the health department would issue circulars restricting health officials from visiting the homes of any individual, Hindustan Times reported.
The Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination drive began on Monday, 1 March with Prime Minster Narendra Modi as well as other prominent political figures taking their jabs at various hospitals around the country.
(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times)
