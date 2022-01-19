Karnataka Seer Who Demanded Demolition of Srirangapatna Mosque Arrested

A seer in Karnataka was arrested on Tuesday, 18 January, for his alleged statement in a video demanding the demolition of a historic mosque at Srirangapatna on the lines of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid and the construction of a Hanuman temple in its place, police said.

According to the police, the seer Rishi Kumar, who headed the Kali Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, was arrested and brought to Srirangapatna on Tuesday. Rishi Kumar had visited Srirangapatna to attend the last rites of a child artist, who had died in a road accident a couple of days ago, they added.

Standing in front of the mosque, which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), he said this structure should also be razed like the Babri mosque, the police said. He had also claimed in the video that the pillars, walls, and kalyani (waterbody) on the premises of the mosque symbolised Hindu architecture.