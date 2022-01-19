Karnataka Seer Who Demanded Demolition of Srirangapatna Mosque Arrested
Rishi Kumar was arrested and presented before a local court in Srirangapatna on Tuesday.
A seer in Karnataka was arrested on Tuesday, 18 January, for his alleged statement in a video demanding the demolition of a historic mosque at Srirangapatna on the lines of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid and the construction of a Hanuman temple in its place, police said.
According to the police, the seer Rishi Kumar, who headed the Kali Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, was arrested and brought to Srirangapatna on Tuesday. Rishi Kumar had visited Srirangapatna to attend the last rites of a child artist, who had died in a road accident a couple of days ago, they added.
Standing in front of the mosque, which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), he said this structure should also be razed like the Babri mosque, the police said. He had also claimed in the video that the pillars, walls, and kalyani (waterbody) on the premises of the mosque symbolised Hindu architecture.
The video was uploaded on his social media account, and it drew sharp reactions. Following this, the Srirangapatna Police went to the mutt located in Chikkamagalur district and took Rishi Kumar into custody. He was then presented before the local court.
The counsel for the seer argued that the statements made by his client were not controversial. "He had put out his pain after seeing the traces of temples in the mosque," the advocate stated. However, the counsel for the government argued that his bail petition should not be considered, as his release could lead to communal disharmony and destruction of evidence. The court has reserved the judgment for Wednesday,19 January.
The statement came at a time when the Karnataka government, which had recently passed an anti-conversion bill in the Assembly, also expressed its wish to 'free temples' from state control.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)
