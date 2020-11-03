RSS Leader Compares Muslim Majority Mangaluru’s Ullal to Pakistan

The 2011 census data suggested that 56.1% residents are Muslim while 34.8% residents are Hindus in the area. The Ullal town also has around 9.34% Christians. UT Khader is the MLA of Mangaluru constituency which was previously Ullal constituency.

Khader is a second generation politician from Ullal and the lone remaining Congress MLA in Mangaluru and in Dakshina Kannada district.