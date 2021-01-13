Karnataka Reports First Arrest Under New Anti-Cow Slaughter Act

Karnataka police registered the first FIR under the new anti-cow slaughter bill on charges of illegally transporting cattle. The arrest was reported in Chikkamagaluru district on 8 January.

According to the FIR, 30-40 cattle were being illegally transported in two containers to Mangaluru from Ranebennur in Davanagere. The case came to light after one of the drivers of the vehicles was attacked by unidentified men.

Cases were booked under sections 5 (Restriction on the transport of cattle) and 7 (Prohibition of sale, purchase or disposal of cattle for slaughter) of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020