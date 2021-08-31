Karnataka Mandates Institutional Quarantine for Those Coming From Kerala
The Karnataka government, on Monday, August 30, stated that all those travelling into the state from Kerala will have to mandatorily undergo institutional quarantine for a week.
On the seventh day of the institutional quarantine, these passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test.
If they test negative, they will be allowed to leave the facility. It is however not clear if this would extend to people who carry a negative certificate with them.
It is also not known yet if the institutional quarantine will be paid or free, and whether this would apply to Karnataka residents who returned from Kerala after a short visit. Sources in the Health Minister’s office said that the details of institutional quarantine for short-term visitors will be discussed and the full order will follow on Tuesday, 31 August.
“One week Institutional quarantine is mandatory for people coming from Kerala and testing on the seventh day is compulsory, irrespective of whether the person is vaccinated and holding a negative report for RT-PCR test,” a note from the Chief Minister’s office read.
“Cases in Kerala have been increasing. We have decided today that all students (and others) coming from Kerala must undergo a mandatory institutional quarantine, upon arrival. They will be tested for COVID-19 on the seventh day,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.
This comes at a time when the daily infections in Kerala continue to be rising and are reportedly likely to increase in the coming days. The decision was announced by State Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday evening after a meeting was held discussing the COVID-19 curbs ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival season in September.
Earlier this month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had made institutional quarantine mandatory for those entering Karnataka from other parts of the country, especially Kerala and Maharashtra. They either had to bring a negative RT-PCT test report or remain in the institutional quarantine to get tested and wait till the results came back.
In other decisions announced by the state government, officials were directed to consider relaxing certain restrictions in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kolar, and Kalaburagi districts.
Night curfew will be relaxed in all districts except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts. Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts border Kerala in southern Karnataka.
“Positivity rate has increased to 19% in Kerala and every day, 30,000 cases are being reported. Therefore restrictions will continue in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu,” the statement read.
(This article was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
