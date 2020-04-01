Karnataka Police Ban 2- & 4-Wheelers; Threatens to Seize Vehicles
The Karnataka police on Wednesday, 1 April banned all two and four-wheelers from the road with immediate effect, clarifying in a tweet that it was not an April Fool’s prank. The order also states that vehicles found plying would be seized.
The Bengaluru city police has already seized 5,106 two-wheelers, 181 three wheelers and 263 four-wheelers. The new regulation comes a week after the 21-day, pan-India lockdown was announced, barring all non-essential travel and restricting the movement of the public.
Special curfew passes are being issued for motorists and vehicles for essential purposes like media, medical supplies, etc. The Bengaluru police has reportedly issued around 70,000 person and vehicle passes manually and another 10,000 electronically.
