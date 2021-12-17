Karnataka Officer Whose Survey Debunked Forced Conversion Claims Transferred

Thippeswamy ordered the survey on October 4 after Goolihatti Shekar, the BJP MLA from the same constituency, alleged that his mother was forcefully converted to Christianity. Goolihatti Shekhar had cried in the assembly a few months ago and it was following this that the discussion around an anti-conversion law intensified.

The report stated that the believers of Christianity who attended prayers in five churches in the taluk had done so voluntarily and that no one had been coerced.