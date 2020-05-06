Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa cancelled special trains that were to ferry migrant workers to their home towns from Wednesday, 6 May, after a meeting with leading property developers of the state.A senior government official had earlier told The Quint that although there was no reason given for withdrawing the trains, it was decided in the meeting that migrant workers were needed to revive the state’s economy.The move has invoked sharp criticism, with some even comparing the situation to “slavery.” The decision to discuss the problem of migrants workers with business leaders and not the labourers themselves was also questioned.With Trains Cancelled, Migrants Stare At Grim Future in BengaluruFollowing the meeting with builders, the Karnataka CM released a statement that read: “The COVID-19 situation in the State is in control when compared to other States. Barring the red zones, business, construction work and industrial activities have to be resumed. In this background, it was explained that unnecessary travel of the migrant workers has to be controlled.”Two trains that left for Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on Tuesday from Bengaluru became the last trains that took back migrant workers to their home states. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)