Karnataka Makes Uniforms Compulsory for PU Students After Hijab Ban

Following the Karnataka High Court order after the controversy over the wearing of the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka, the state's department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee (CDC) compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year.

Following the controversy earlier this year, the Karnataka government had in February issued a government order saying that students must follow the dress code if the university prescribes it. Now, the government has mentioned this in the admission guidelines as well.

The department has said that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment which will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order."