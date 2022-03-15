Hijab Verdict | Only One Religion Targeted, Says Owaisi on Karnataka HC Order
"Article 15 prohibits discrimination based on religion. Is this not a violation of the same?"
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, 15 March, took to social media to express his disappointment after the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges.
Owaisi said that only one religion has been targeted and its religious practice banned.
"Article 15 prohibits discrimination based on religion. Is this not a violation of the same? In short, HC order has forced kids to choose between education & Allah's commands."
"For Muslims, it's Allah's command to be educated while also following his strictures (salah, hijab, roza, etc). Now the government is forcing girls to choose. So far judiciary has declared masjids, keeping a beard & now hijab as non-essential. What is left of free expression of beliefs?" he questioned.
Owaisi said he disagrees with Karnataka High Court's judgement on hijab.
"It's my right to disagree with the judgement & I hope that petitioners appeal before SC," he tweeted.
Owaisi said he hoped that organisations of other religious groups would appeal this judgement as it has "suspended fundamental rights to freedom of religion, culture, freedom of speech and expression."
"Preamble to the Constitution says that one has LIBERTY of thought, EXPRESSION, belief, faith, and WORSHIP."
"If it is MY belief & faith that covering my head is essential, then I have a right to EXPRESS it as I deem fit," he said, adding that for a devout Muslim, hijab was also an act of worship.
'Time To Review the Essential Religious Practice Test'
Owaisi said it was time to review the essential religious practice test.
"For a devout person, everything is essential & for an atheist, nothing is essential. For a devout Hindu Brahmin, janeu is essential, but for a non-Brahmin, it may not be. It is absurd that judges can decide essentiality."
He said that not even other people of the same religion have the right to decide essentiality.
"It is between the individual & God. The state should be allowed to interfere in religious rights only if such acts of worship harm others. Headscarf does not harm anyone."
Owaisi said that banning headscarf definitely harms devout Muslim women and their families, preventing them from accessing education.
"The excuse being used is that uniform will ensure uniformity. How? Will kids not know who's from a rich/poor family? Do caste names not denote background?"
He asked how uniform would prevent teachers from discriminating.
"Globally, the experience has been that reasonable accommodations are made in school, police & army uniforms to reflect diversity."
'Why the Double Standards?': Questions Owaisi
Owaisi said that when Ireland's government had changed the rules for police uniforms to allow hijab and Sikh turban, the Narendra Modi government had welcomed it.
"So why double standards at home & abroad? Hijab and turbans of the uniform's colours can be allowed to be worn."
Owaisi said that first, the government created a problem where none existed. "Children were wearing hijab, bangles, etc. & going to school."
He said that then violence was instigated, and counter-protests were held with saffron turbans.
"Are saffron turbans 'essential'? Or only a 'reaction' to hijab? Third, GO & HC order suspended fundamental rights. We saw media, police & admin harass hijab-wearing students & even teachers. Kids have been even banned from writing exams. It's a mass violation of civil rights."
'Hope This Judgement Won't Be Used To Legitimise Harassment'
Owaisi added he hoped that this judgement would not be used to legitimise harassment of hijab-wearing women.
"One can only hope and eventually be disappointed when this starts happening to hijab-wearing women in banks, hospitals, public transport etc."
'Disappointed by the Verdict': Tweets Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, too, took to social media to express his disappointment.
"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab, it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty," he tweeted.
Dismissing the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in colleges, the court said that hijab is not part of essential religious practice and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order.
