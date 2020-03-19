Here’s Where the First 8 Patients of COVID-19 in Karnataka Went

With the number of positive cases of COVID-19 rising to 14 in Karnataka as of Wednesday, 18 March, the number of patients in Bengaluru touched 11, with 3 more cases coming to light.

According to medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar, the latest case is of a 32-year-old man who arrived in Bengaluru from the US on 10 March and self-quarantined at home. He was admitted in the hospital on 16 March once he started showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Along with him, a 25-year-old man who returned from Spain and a 56-year-old woman who flew back from the US also came to light.

So far, the department of health and family welfare has released the movement details and travel history of 11 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, in an attempt to do contact tracing and understand how many people could have come into primary and secondary contact with the infected individuals.

From malls to cinema halls to medical stores to tennis courts, here is what we know about their movement.