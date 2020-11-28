Karnataka CM’s Political Secretary NR Santosh Attempts Suicide

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary NR Santosh attempted suicide on Friday, 27 November, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. Santhosh was found unconscious in his reading room by his family members on Friday night. His family members rushed him to MS Ramaiah hospital, which is nearby.

According to Santosh’s wife Pallavi, Santosh is still unconscious and the doctors said that it would take some time for him to wake up. Pallavi said that Santosh had attended a wedding on Friday morning and that he seemed to be jovial at the time. “He was facing a lot of political pressure. He was scared that he would lose his standing,” claims Pallavi.