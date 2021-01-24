Karnataka CM Makes U-turn, Says Illegal Mining Can Be Regularised

"I will not allow illegal mining. Whoever wants to take up mining can do so only after obtaining a licence,” Yediyurappa had told reporters here before leaving for Mysuru and thereafter to Shivamogga, where a massive explosion killed five people late on Thursday night.

In Mysuru, Yediyurappa told reporters that mining and quarrying are inevitable for development.

"There are road works and highway projects for which mining and quarrying are needed. But illegal mining can't be allowed. It's not good for anyone, including those indulging in it," he said, adding that illegal miners can file an application to regularise the illegal mining and continue their activities.