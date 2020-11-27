Karnataka Cabinet Approves Borders For New Vijayanagara District  

The move comes as a boost to mining baron and Minister for Environment and Forests Anand Singh, who had championed the cause for carving out a separate Vijayanagara district. In September 2019, BS Yediyurappa had acknowledged Anand Singh’s proposal for creating a new district. Ever since, there have been heated debates as several politicians and groups staunchly opposed the move.

The Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti President Hirigeri Pannaraj said that the organisation would launch a protest after holding a meeting on Saturday.