Karnataka Bypolls: Prestige Battle for DK Shivakumar & Yeddi’s Son

For the stability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, the result of the 3 November bypolls is insignificant. But for the political future of some leaders in the state, these polls are crucial.

The newly elected Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has been campaigning intensively in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, while Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra has been made the unofficial in-charge of the BJP’s campaign in Sira constituency.

With both leaders eager to win the seats to prove their stature, these two bypolls are now a battle for prestige.