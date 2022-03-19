8 Killed, 25 Injured as Private Bus Overturns in Karnataka's Tumakuru

As many as eight people were killed and 25 seriously injured after a private bus they were travelling in turned turtle in Palavalli Katte village near Pavagada town in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Saturday, 19 March.



According to police, several persons have suffered critical injuries and are battling for life in the hospital.



The private bus was going to Y N Hosakote town from Pavagada. The mishap took place after the driver of the vehicle lost control over the bus.