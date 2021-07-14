'Hold Your Thoughts': BJP, Cong Spar Over Population Policy in Karnataka

According to the Niti Ayog, as of 2016, states like Uttar Pradesh (3.1), Bihar (3.3), Chhattisgarh (2.5), and Madhya Pradesh (2.8) have a TFR higher than the national average, while southern states – Andhra Pradesh (1.7), Karnataka (1.8), Kerala (1.8), Telangana (1.7), and Tamil Nadu (1.6) – have a TFR lower than the national average and also the desired rate of 2.1.

Hitting back at Rao, Ravi asked, should men who have more than two children be sterilised forcibly? "If the Uttar Pradesh population control policy is coercive, should one follow the population control model adopted by Congress during the emergency? Should men who produce more than two children be sterilised forcibly? Will it have intended consequences, Dinesh Gundu Rao? Please clarify."