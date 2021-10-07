Karnataka: 7 People Killed in Belagavi as Wall Collapses After Heavy Rains
Seven people of a family died after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Belagavi taluk in Belagavi district in Karnataka on Wednesday, 6 October, following heavy rain, police officials said.
Of the seven, five died on the spot and two on the way to a hospital. Two of the deceased were girls aged about 8 years, the police added.
The victims were seven members of a family including Arjun Khangavi, his wife Satyavva Khanagavi (45), daughters Lakshmi (17) and Puja (8), their relatives Gangavva Khanagavi (50), Savita Khanagavi (28), and Kashavva Kolappanavar (8).
CM Bommai Announces Compensation For the Victims
The victims were construction workers and were renovating an old house and were living in a shed nearby. They died after a wall weakened by the continuous rain collapsed, Deccan Herald reported.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief about the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to each of the victims.
"I had a telephone conversation with Bheemappa, a survivor in the Belagavi building collapse. I informed him that the government is with him. I am deeply sorry for the tragedy of the house collapse in Belagavi. I pray that the seven souls of the family may find peace."CM Basavaraj Bommai said.
Also, Bommai advised the district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit the spot on Thursday, 7 October, and the Deputy Commissioner of the district to take all the necessary measures particularly with disbursing the compensation amount to the victims.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains in Karnataka till 9 October. Heavy rains were reported in Uttara Kannada and Belagavi districts of northern Karnataka on Wednesday. A heavy spell of rain was recorded in Bengaluru on Sunday night, 3 October.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)
