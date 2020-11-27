K’taka Bill Will Seek to Term All Cattle Meat Beef, Up Jail Time

Karnataka will have one of the most stringent anti-cow slaughter laws and a complete beef ban if a proposed bill goes through in the upcoming Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan told The Quint that the proposed bill will be an enhanced version of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2010, and it will also see modified punishments compared to the previous version of the bill.