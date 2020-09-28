Karnataka Bandh: Protests Across State, Partial Shutdown in B’luru

Life across Karnataka was affected by the 12-hour state-wide bandh called by farmer organisations, Dalit groups and labour unions against the passing of the contentious farm laws. Many pro-Kannada activists also joined the protests in support of the farmers.

No incidents of violence were reported as a result of the bandh. The police across the state detained protesters as they attempted to stop the movement of people.

In Bengaluru, areas like Town Hall, City Railway Station and Majestic Bus Stand saw large gatherings of protesters who shouted slogans against the BJP. Activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike’s women wing staged a protest at the Kempegowda International Airport before being arrested.

A large rally of protesters, who were part of various groups, marched from Town Hall to Freedom Park via the Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru.