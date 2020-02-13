Karnataka Bandh: Normal Life Unaffected, Stone Pelting Reported
Barring a stray incident of stone pelting, the bandh called by 'Karnataka Sangathanegala Okkoota', a consortium of pro-Kannada organisations, demanding implementation job reservation for Kannadigas, has remained peaceful.
According to police, one incident of stone pelting was reported at a bus in Dakshina Kannada district, where a group of protesters broke the glasses of the Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation Bus.
In Bengaluru, bus, metro, cab and auto-rickshaws plied as usual. In fact, auto-rickshaws operated as usual even though one of the auto-rickshaw drivers' associations had supported the bandh.
Pro-Kannada activists were on the city rounds appealing to traders to shut their shops in their support. A large rally was the planned by the organisers from Bengaluru railway station to freedom park, however, this didn’t take place as no police permission was obtained. In Anekal near Attibele in the city on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, activists reportedly tried to shut shops and business establishments forcibly.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had appealed to the pro-Kannda organisations to keep their agitation peaceful. He said his government has always stood for Kannada and Kannadigas and has initiated measures to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report.
Heavy deployment of policemen has been made at important locations to check untoward incidents.
(With inputs from PTI)
