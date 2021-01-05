Karnataka Governor Gives Assent to Anti-Cow Slaughter Ordinance
The ordinance becoming a law, will enforce an almost blanket beef ban in the state.
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala gave his assent to the ordinance on the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, on Tuesday, 5 January.
The ordinance comes close to a month after the anti-cow slaughter Bill was passed in the Karnataka Assembly. The government’s inability to get the Bill passed in the Legislative Council had forced it to take the ordinance route.
With this ordinance getting assent, Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill becomes a law in the state, enforcing an “almost blanket beef ban.”
Cattle slaughter will now be punishable with imprisonment of three to five years. The fine on a violator can range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, along with imprisonment.
Under the law, a police officer above the rank of sub-inspector, if he has reason to believe that an offence under this Act has been committed, can inspect any premises and conduct a search. It also provides protection for "persons acting in good faith."
Section 1 (2) of the Bill reads, "‘Cattle’ means cow, calf of a cow and bull, bullock and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years.”
Quoting this section, Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy had said that the ban is not a complete beef ban since buffaloes above 13 years of age can be slaughtered.
While the law makes "Illegal selling, transportation or culling of cows” punishable, there is no punishment prescribed for possession or consumption of beef.
