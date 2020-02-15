3 Kashmiri Students Held in K’taka’s Hubballi for ‘Pro-Pak’ Video

Three Kashmiri students studying at KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi were arrested on sedition charges on Saturday, 15 December, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a video that was shared widely on social media.

"We received information that three students hailing from Kashmir studying at the KLE Institute of Technology had raised slogans supporting Pakistan. They had made a video about it, which has gone viral. Immediately, our team headed by Inspector Gokul Road station went to the spot and arrested them," Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI.