3 Kashmiri Students Held in K’taka’s Hubballi for ‘Pro-Pak’ Video
Three Kashmiri students studying at KLE college in Hubballi were arrested after a video of them allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans went viral on social media.

Arpita Raj
India

Three Kashmiri students studying at KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi were arrested on sedition charges on Saturday, 15 December, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a video that was shared widely on social media.

"We received information that three students hailing from Kashmir studying at the KLE Institute of Technology had raised slogans supporting Pakistan. They had made a video about it, which has gone viral. Immediately, our team headed by Inspector Gokul Road station went to the spot and arrested them," Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI.

The students reportedly hail from Shopian in south Kashmir. Action was taken against them after the college authorities filed a complaint.

Charges have reportedly been framed under IPC sections relating to sedition and spreading communal disharmony. According to the college principal, the engineering students “shouted pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly in the backdrop of the Pulwama attack anniversary yesterday,” as per PTI.

The students were verbally abused and almost attacked by unknown persons as they were being escorted by police from their hostel premises, as per reports by some news outlets.

In the video, the three students can be seen facing the camera with some music playing in the background.

According to PTI, the music is said to be associated with Pakistani military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which police said needs to be verified.

The police commissioner further confirmed to ANI: “When we got the information, we arrested them and brought them to the police station. Their college also filed a complaint. We'll take appropriate action in the matter. Investigation will be done. It's too premature to say anything.”

According to PTI, the commissioner also said that the background of the students would be investigated.

“We will look into their background, whether anyone has tried to mislead them,” Dileep reportedly said, adding that the arrest should not be seen as action against any particular community or region.

Following the police complaint, the college will also reportedly suspend the students.

The three students had been apparently been admitted under the central quota. While two of them are first-year students of civil engineering, the third is a third-year student in the same stream, he said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

