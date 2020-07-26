Kargil Diwas: Muted Celebrations Due to COVID; PM Pays Respect
26 July is celebrated as Kargil Diwas to commemorate India’s military victory in 1999.
On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Diwas on Sunday, 26 July, the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who defended India were commemorated.
On 25 June 1999, "The Indian Army launched a daring attack at Zulu Top in Muskoh valley. Undaunted courage and unflinching determination of our troops led to the successful capture of the objective," the army tweeted.
Prime Minister, Defence Minister Pay Respects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian armed forces’ valour continues to inspire generations.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is the celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations this year have been scaled down, reported All India Radio. The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, a Veer Chakra awardee and commanding officer of 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles during the Operation Vijay in 1999, will pay his respects at the Drass War Memorial in Kargil.
The War That Redefined India-Pak Ties
The Kargil War was a milestone event that redefined the relationship between India and Pakistan. Between May and July 1999, hundreds of lives were lost on both sides of the border, as India carried out Operation Vijay. Here is a timeline of events:
- 3-15 May 1999
Indian Army patrols detect intruders atop Kargil. In fact, it was actually a shepherd, Tashi Namgyal, who had first informed the Indian Army about the infiltration.
- 25 May 1999
The army acknowledges that 600-800 infiltrators have crossed the LoC and are stationed in and around Kargil. The Indian Army moves more troops from Kashmir to Kargil.
- 26 May 1999
India retaliates. The Indian Air Force launches airstrikes against the infiltrators.
- 27 May 1999
Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa’s MiG 27 flames out and he lands in Pakistan where he is taken in as a prisoner of war. A MiG-21 which was being flown by Sqadron Leader Ajay Ahuja is shot down over the LoC, and Ahuja is killed in action.
- 31 May 1999
Then-prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee declares that it is a ‘war-like situation’ with Pakistan.
- 1 June 1999
Then-defence minister George Fernandes stirs up controversy by offering a ‘safe passage’ for the intruders back to Pakistan.
Pakistan beefs up attacks and bombs National Highway 1
Diplomatic efforts from countries like France and USA begin as they hold Pakistan responsible for crossing the LoC.
- 3 June 1999
Pakistan hands over Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa to India as a ‘goodwill gesture’
- 10 June 1999
Pakistan returns the mutilated bodies of six soldiers of the Jat regiment.
- 13 June 1999
India recaptures the strategic Tololing peak, changing the course of the war.
Vajpayee visits Kargil.
- 15 June 1999
US President Bill Clinton urges Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif through a telephonic conversation to pull his troops out of Kargil.
- 20 June 1999
The Indian Army captures point 5140, completing their capture of Tololing peak.
- 23-27 June 1999
US General Zinni visits Islamabad, urging Sharif to retreat.
- 4 July 1999
Indian Army Recaptures Tiger Hill
Clinton meets Sharif in Washington DC. Clinton tries to persuade Sharif to pull his troops back.
- 11 July 1999
Pakistani troops start to retreat. India recaptures major peaks in Batalik.
- 12 July 1999
Nawaz Sharif addresses the nation through a televised address explaining the pullout and proposes talks with Vajpayee.
- 14 July 1999
Vajpayee declares ‘Operation Vijay’ a success. Government sets condition for talks with Pakistan
- 26 July 1999
The Kargil war officially comes to an end.
