Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Files Case Against YouTuber Who Made Him Viral

The ‘Baba’ from ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, who shot to fame after a viral video, has filed a case against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who first uploaded his plight on social media.

Eighty-year-old Kanta Prasad, who runs the dhaba, has alleged that Wasan misappropriated the funds that was raised to help his wife and him, reported The Indian Express.

Prasad, in his complaint, alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends’ bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments, ie, bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".