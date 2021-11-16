Kanpur Youth Picked Up By Police for Theft Dies, Kin Allege Police Torture
The deceased's kin have alleged that his condition had been deteriorating rapidly after he returned from custody.
Days after the custodial death of 21-year-old Altaf Miyan in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, the Kanpur Police has been accused of torturing a youth in police custody, resulting in his eventual death on Monday, 15 November.
Jitendra, alias Kallu, son of Tej Narayan, had been taken for interrogation by the police on 13 November, in connection with a theft case.
The youth was a Madhavpuram resident, who used to work as a workman in Mumbai. A resident of his neighbourhood in Kalyanpur, YS Dixit, had filed a complaint against Jitendra, accusing him of stealing Rs 20 lakh.
On Monday night, Panki Police Station outpost in-charge had asked Jitendra's relatives to take him home, saying that he had a stomach ache.
When Jitendra was brought home, he said that the police had beaten him mercilessly, as per Jitendra's brother and sister, who told the media that there were blue marks on Jitendra's body.
The kin of the deceased have alleged that Jitendra's condition had been deteriorating continuously after he returned home. He had also suffered internal injuries due to the beating by the police, Jitendra's siblings alleged.
He was subsequently admitted to Kanpur's Hallett Hospital in a critical condition, and passed away late on Monday night.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has now been sent for a post-mortem by the police.
Allegations Made by Kin of Youth Being Investigated: Police
Deputy Commissioner of Police West BGTS Moorthy told the media, "The case of death of a youth has come to light. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Along with this, the whole matter is being investigated. The allegations made by the family members will be investigated."
The incident comes a week after a young man, accused of running away with a girl, had died under contentious circumstances while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.
(With inputs from Kanpur journalist Sumit Sharma.)
